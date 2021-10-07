Jury acquits Shane Casado of all charges in shooting death of girlfriend; DA calls his story 'ridiculous'

"I appreciate all the love and support that everybody has given us through this time," she said. "I want to send my condolences to the Wierzbicki family. My heart is with them. But this was not an open-and-shut case."

Before his trial began, Casado rejected an offer from the Erie County District Attorney's Office to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. If he had accepted that offer, Casado would have avoided a sentence with a maximum of life in prison, which was possible with a conviction at trial.

Family and friends of both Casado and Wierzbicki attended each day of testimony and deliberations.

Teo Siguenza, who represented Casado, along with James Egan, said he thinks the jury "got it right."

"I think it was clear if you watched the trial that what the government stated happened didn't happen and we're very happy that the jury was able to fairly evaluate the case and come to the right decision," Siguenza said.

"I think that the reality is that Shane never intended for this to happen and the jury saw that he never intended for this to happen," he said.