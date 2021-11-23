 Skip to main content
Jury acquits Ohio woman on charges of enticing a minor to have sex
An Ohio woman was acquitted Tuesday of charges that she enticed a 15-year-old Jamestown boy to have sex with her, her lawyer said.    

A U.S. District Court jury in Buffalo found 38-year-old Priscilla Vogelbacher not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor and two counts of interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with the minor between June 2018 and November 2019, defense attorney Frank Bogulski said.  

FBI agents arrested Vogelbacher in 2019 and she was indicted the following year. 

Her trial began Nov. 16, according to federal court records. 

Bogulski said the jury heard testimony from about 16 witnesses and deliberated for about two days before returning the verdict to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. 

Federal prosecutors in the case were Douglas Penrose and Aaron Mango. 

