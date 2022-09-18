Jury acquits man of attempted murder in 2020 shooting near Cheektowaga border

An Erie County jury last week acquitted a Buffalo man of all charges in connection with a shooting that happened two years ago near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border.

The jury acquitted Marshawn D. Levy of attempted murder, assault and gun possession charges, said Louis P. Violanti, one of Levy's defense attorneys.

Levy was charged after a 36-year-old man was shot on Fisher Street, near Lang Avenue, on July 14, 2020.

The jury's verdict came Thursday after about 4½ hours of deliberations, Violanti said. The jury began hearing testimony on Monday.

This was the second trial for Levy, 38. County Judge Susan Eagan declared a mistrial at Levy's first trial in December after a dispute arose about the disclosure of some video footage from a police officer's body-worn camera.

A key factor in the acquittal was witness credibility, said Violanti, who represented Levy with attorney Paul Michalek.

The victim admitted under cross-examination that he had vision problems and didn't have glasses at the time, Violanti said.

The victim also had a blood-alcohol level at the time he was shot of 0.23%, he said, nearly triple the legal standard of .08% that is sufficient for driving while intoxicated charges.

The body-camera footage included statements from witnesses, Violanti said, and the witnesses offered different versions of what happened during and after the shooting, including how many people were allegedly involved and what color the vehicle was in which the suspects fled the scene.