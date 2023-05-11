An Erie County jury on Thursday acquitted a Buffalo man of assault and attempted assault charges in connection with a downtown restaurant stabbing in November 2020, said Florina Altshiler, the man's defense attorney.

Christian Hodges, 30, whose trial began last week, had been indicted on charges of first-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault.

Hodges was accused of stabbing a man and attempting to stab another man inside Señor Tequila, 414 Pearl St., on Nov. 19, 2020.

The victim who was stabbed, attorney Dennis Garvey, took the stand on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.