Less than 24 hours after a 3-year-old boy and three men were shot in a courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes, Jonay B. Robinson sat in a chair in the corner of an interview room in Buffalo Police Headquarters talking with two detectives.

The homicide detectives believed two gunmen fled the carnage on the night of July 5, 2021, in Robinson's silver Ford Escape.

They didn't suspect Robinson of being one of the shooters, but thought she may have let someone borrow her SUV.

Without giving almost any specifics, she told police she was "just driving around" by herself all weekend.

Robinson, 27, who's on trial for murder and assault in that quadruple shooting that took the 3-year-old's life, denied any involvement in the violence.

Those were some of the details revealed in Erie County Court on Tuesday, as prosecutors showed the jury a video recorded July 6, 2021, of Robinson being questioned by police.

Erie County prosecutors have accused Robinson of being an accomplice in the quadruple shooting by driving the shooters to and from the scene, as well as being involved in the "planning and coordination" of the shooting. Her trial began Monday.

In his opening statement on Monday, Jeremy Schwartz, Robinson's defense attorney, told the jury that prosecutors would be unable to prove his client knew what was going to happen. Schwartz said prosecutors were looking to punish "more people than those who are actually responsible."

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., known to family as "Baby Quelle," was shot in the head in the shooting and taken off life support two days later.

Robinson's boyfriend, Dequan I. Richardson, 24, pleaded guilty in March to being one of the shooters.

Prosecutors have shown the jury various clips of surveillance video they say put Robinson's SUV at the scene of the shooting at the time of the attack.

Jurors on Tuesday also were shown the rifle prosecutors said was used in the shooting, as well as a handgun, which police recovered a day after the shooting when searching Robinson and Richardson's Cheektowaga apartment.

On most of the video of her interview played in court, Robinson spoke softly. Some of what she said in the video recording was inaudible in the courtroom.

Before the interview, she was told police were looking for information about a hit-and-run incident. When police found her vehicle on July 6, the front bumper was not on the vehicle. Video footage from a city surveillance camera from about four hours before the shooting shows the front bumper in place on the vehicle, detectives later told her.

She told them she was "riding around" alone all weekend and hadn't loaned her vehicle to anyone. She was vague about times and places. She said she didn't remember what time she got home the night before. She also didn't remember where she got gas for her vehicle.

What part of town did she drive in? she was asked by detectives.

"Anywhere, honestly," she told them.

After about 12 minutes of asking her questions, the detectives told her why she's really there.

A 3-year-old was shot in the head the night before and her vehicle was seen leaving the scene immediately afterwards.

"He's most likely going to die within the next day or two," Detective Sgt. Christopher Pliszka and Detective Adam Stephany told her.

But she continued to say she had been driving around by herself.

"I don't have anything to do with that," Robinson told detectives.

The investigators asked her if she had been on Donovan Drive, the road that encircles the Ferry Grider Homes, the night before.

"I don't know," she told them.

Detectives then tell her about the 34 spent shell casings found at the shooting scene, where video shows her vehicle had been at the time.

There were so many shots fired over such a short time, that there would be no way she was riding around the area of the shooting and not see or hear what happened, detectives told her.

"The only way you don't know is if you let somebody else borrow your car," one of the detectives says.

They ask again if she really doesn't remember where she drove.

"I drove everywhere," Robinson says.

Police told her they don't believe she's "even capable of firing a gun."

She also told police she had been drinking "all weekend."

"The way this thing went down, you would have been right there," Stephany told her.

On July 6, 2021, the day after the shooting, detectives went to an apartment complex on Slate Creek Drive, off French Road, where they believed she may have lived. They saw the vehicle they were looking for parked in a lot there.

Detectives pulled over Robinson's vehicle after it left the complex and after it pulled into a Dollar General parking lot off Union Road near Gardenville Parkway. Robinson, who was alone in the SUV, agreed to go downtown for an interview, detectives testified.

A short time later, police pulled over a vehicle on French Road with two men who were seen leaving the Slate Creek Drive apartment. Seated in the passenger seat was Dequan Richardson, investigators said.

Richardson and Robinson were arrested on weapons charges the next day, but weren't charged in the shooting until Sept. 1.

Robinson's trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday.