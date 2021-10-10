Jurors: Shane Casado jury had been leaning toward manslaughter conviction

But he also testified he'd only used the rifle for target shooting and he never thought the gun could cause someone's death. He also told jurors he never meant to hurt her.

In the 911 call he made after pulling the trigger, Casado says, "Rachael, you're fine. It's a .22."

Police found three spent shell casings at the scene, while Casado testified he fired a "warning shot" at the ground before he shot Wierzbicki once.

At the beginning of the trial, jurors were told Casado was charged with second-degree murder. They learned at the time of jury instructions that they could consider a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Under the judge's instructions, in order for the jury to find that Casado was justified in using deadly physical force, they had to first find that he believed Wierzbicki was using or about to use deadly physical force on him. In the second part of that test, the judge told the jury they must ask if a reasonable person in Casado's situation, and knowing what he knew, would have those same beliefs.

Prosecutors were required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Casado was not justified, the judge instructed jurors.