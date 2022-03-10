Jurors deliberating murder case in which youth football coach was killed

Jurors have begun deliberating the fate of Jason Washington Jr., the 20-year-old charged with killing a youth football coach and wounding another man in a summer 2019 shooting.
The prosecution and Washington's defense delivered closing statements in Erie County Court Thursday morning and deliberations began shortly after noon.
Washington has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in the Aug. 31, 2019, double shooting that killed Norzell "Nore" Aldridge, 36, and wounded Shawn Faulk, who was 20 at the time. The shooting happened after a youth football game at Emerson Park, behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97 at Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue.
In testimony Wednesday, Washington told jurors he was acting in self-defense when he shot the two men.
Assistant District Attorney Eugene Partridge on Thursday encouraged the jurors to reject Washington's claim. Partridge again showed jurors video of the shooting taken from a house nearby, footage he said shows Washington lied on the stand.
"He is not remembering details," Partridge said. "He is inventing details."
Defense attorney Scott Riordan, in his closing argument, argued his client believed he faced a real threat and had reason to be afraid for his life.
"We live in a time when kids are shot. We see it all the time," Riordan said. "It's horrible and sad, but it happens."
Washington testified Aldridge told him he was going to his car to get a gun, something prosecutors disputed.
Aldridge had "no reason" to have Faulk hold down Washington's cousin while he went to go retrieve his gun, as the defendant alleged, Partridge said. The situation did not meet the legal requirements for a finding of self-defense, he said.
"This was just such a nothing scuffle," Partridge said of the fight between Washington's cousin and Faulk.
Jurors have the ability to acquit Washington of the charges if they believe he acted in self-defense. They can also acquit without finding he acted in self-defense.
Jurors have the option to find Washington guilty of murder and attempted murder, or of what are known as lesser-included offenses. Instead of second-degree murder, they can convict Washington of first-degree manslaughter if they believe Washington did not intend to kill Aldridge.
Instead of second-degree attempted murder, they can convict Washington of second-degree assault if they find Washington did not intend to kill Faulk.
On the second-degree weapons possession charge, Riordan told jurors during his closing argument that Washington was guilty of illegally possessing the gun.
"He's guilty of that," Riordan said.
Washington said Faulk, the shooting victim who suffered a shoulder wound, had previously threatened his life. Faulk and Washington's cousin were engaged in a fistfight after the football game and Washington, who had walked ahead, ran back toward the pair.
Prosecutors said the video showed Washington already had his revolver out when he approached. That's when Aldridge swung a football helmet at him.
Washington told jurors he only pulled the gun after he had been hit with the helmet.
Testimony in the trial began Monday and the defense rested Wednesday after calling Washington, its only witness.
