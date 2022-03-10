Jurors deliberating murder case in which youth football coach was killed

Defense attorney Scott Riordan, in his closing argument, argued his client believed he faced a real threat and had reason to be afraid for his life.

"We live in a time when kids are shot. We see it all the time," Riordan said. "It's horrible and sad, but it happens."

Washington testified Aldridge told him he was going to his car to get a gun, something prosecutors disputed.

Aldridge had "no reason" to have Faulk hold down Washington's cousin while he went to go retrieve his gun, as the defendant alleged, Partridge said. The situation did not meet the legal requirements for a finding of self-defense, he said.

"This was just such a nothing scuffle," Partridge said of the fight between Washington's cousin and Faulk.

Jurors have the ability to acquit Washington of the charges if they believe he acted in self-defense. They can also acquit without finding he acted in self-defense.

Jurors have the option to find Washington guilty of murder and attempted murder, or of what are known as lesser-included offenses. Instead of second-degree murder, they can convict Washington of first-degree manslaughter if they believe Washington did not intend to kill Aldridge.