State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lorigo’s use of political contributions and pro-police advertisements during his 2022 campaign is being investigated by a state commission just months after the Erie County legislator was elected to the bench.

Lorigo is the subject of an ethics complaint being investigated by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, which has the power to censure and remove judges for unethical conduct, The Buffalo News has learned.

Lorigo in a brief phone interview confirmed the complaint's existence but declined to comment publicly. He then threatened to file a lawsuit against The News if the newspaper reported on the complaint.

His father Ralph C. Lorigo, the longtime chairman of the Erie County Conservative Party, has been working to provide responses to more than 20 questions posed by the commission, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources requested anonymity because they feared political retaliation from Ralph Lorigo.

Ralph Lorigo did not respond to phone calls and messages from The News seeking comment about the ethics complaint.

Tenor of campaign ads

Joe Lorigo, a Conservative, was elected to State Supreme Court in November over Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan, a Democrat. Lorigo had received the lowest possible judicial rating of "not recommended" by the Erie County Bar Association.

State Supreme Court justices, who serve terms of 14 years and make $210,900 per year, are bound by tougher ethics regulations than other elected officials.

A judicial candidate may not "make pledges or promises of conduct in office other than the faithful and impartial performance of the duties of the office," the State Commission on Judicial Conduct states on its website, nor may a candidate “make statements that commit or appear to commit the candidate with respect to cases, controversies or issues that are likely to come before the court.”

That's because, according to the state, "an independent and honorable judiciary is indispensable to justice in our society," and "a judge should participate in establishing, maintaining and enforcing high standards of conduct, and shall personally observe those standards so that the integrity and independence of the judiciary will be preserved."

But Lorigo sent multiple campaign mailers to voters referencing current political issues, including those related to law enforcement.

"Joe Lorigo fought back against politicians who wanted to defund the police," one ad reviewed by The News stated. "SUPPORTS LAW ENFORCEMENT...OPPOSES CASHLESS BAIL...PRO LAW AND ORDER."

In 2003, the judicial conduct commission announced it intended to more strictly enforce political advertising rules, warning candidates that they "have fair warning that violations in the future may result in public discipline more readily than before."

That year, the commission removed Lockport City Court Judge William Watson for "explicit and repeated statements that he intended to 'work with' and 'assist' police and other law enforcement personnel if elected to judicial office," the commission's website stated.

The Court of Appeals later overturned the removal, ordering that Watson be censured for the statements.

"Judges must apply the law faithfully and impartially – they are not elected to aid particular groups, be it the police, the prosecution or the defense bar," the court said. "Campaign promises that suggest otherwise gravely risk distorting public perception of the judicial role."

Terrence M. Connors, who represented Watson in that case and who often represents judges in cases before the commission, said he was familiar with the complaint against Lorigo, but had not been retained as his attorney.

The commission declined to confirm, deny or comment about Lorigo, saying the state's judiciary law "provides that complaints are confidential unless or until a judge has been publicly disciplined," said spokesperson Marisa E. Harrison.

Sources told The News that in addition to the mailers, which featured an image of Lorigo superimposed on a police badge, the campaign is also under scrutiny for a television commercial with a pro-law enforcement theme.

Money transfers

Additionally, sources say the commission is also probing a series of money transfers Lorigo made between his county Legislature campaign account, his State Supreme Court campaign account and a political action committee affiliated with his father.

On Nov. 1, Lorigo transferred $45,989 from his county Legislature campaign account to his State Supreme Court campaign account, according to documents filed with the State Board of Elections.

On Feb. 8, three months after he was elected to the bench, Lorigo's county Legislature campaign account contributed $41,402 to the Real Conservatives political action committee, which is affiliated with his father, the Conservative Party chairman.

A State Board of Elections spokesperson said those moves appear to be legal under election law. But they run contrary to an advisory opinion by the state court system's Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics.

"Unexpended campaign funds from prior nonjudicial campaigns may not be used for a present campaign for judicial office, for general political party use, nor for the campaigns of candidates sharing ballot with judicial candidate, but must be returned to donors on a pro rata basis," the opinion states. "Not only are the offices different, but the opposing candidates may be different, which might factor into the donor decision to support a candidate. It cannot be assumed that donors in the prior campaigns would wish to support the candidate for this office against the present opponents."

It is unclear who filed the ethics complaint against Lorigo or when it was filed. But investigations by the commission can take months and sometimes years before a decision is announced.

Last year, the commission investigated 15 complaints against State Supreme Court justices, according to its annual report. Five judges were cautioned after the investigations, one was publicly disciplined and two others resigned from the bench.