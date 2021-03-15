Judge's ruling expands disclosure of police disciplinary records in criminal cases

"I don’t really want the fox watching the hen house," Stadelmaier said.

Eagan also ruled that police disciplinary records, even those not in the physical possession of prosecutors, must be provided. Such records in possession of a police department are considered to be in prosecutors' possession.

"This is really important for the defense that we finally have a judge put that in writing and in such specificity everything that we’d be entitled to," said Brittany Penberthy, the defense attorney in the case in which Eagan ruled. That case involves weapons charges against a defendant following an arrest by Buffalo police.

The District Attorney’s Office cannot yet appeal Eagan’s ruling, since the case is ongoing. Flynn said he’s not sure if his office will appeal it when the case is over. He said he will wait to see if another county court judge issues a different opinion.

Changes to discovery rules that went into effect statewide Jan. 1, 2020, included the establishment of "automatic" discovery – which eliminates the requirement for defense attorneys to file paperwork in order to obtain evidence. One category of evidence that must be automatically shared is material considered to be favorable to the defense.