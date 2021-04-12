Judge's dangerous encounter with train astonishes those who know him

"If there is any truth to this allegation that the judge received $5,000 for the Gerace wedding and did not report it, I don't see how he can continue serving as a judge," said Ralph C. Lorigo, chairman of the Erie County Conservative Party. "As a State Supreme Court judge, you not only have to avoid impropriety but any appearance of impropriety."

And there is a witness to the train incident who told WIVB-TV he videotaped Michalski jogging toward the tracks and laying down in front of the CSX train.

He sought leniency for Gerace

The friendship between the judge and Gerace began decades ago when Michalski was in private practice and performed legal work for Gerace's strip club, according to attorney Anthony J. Lana, who is assisting the judge.

In 2006, when Gerace was awaiting sentencing for a felony wire fraud conviction related to his sweepstakes telemarketing business, Michalski wrote a letter to U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, asking him to show leniency for his friend.

In his letter, Michalski described Gerace as a client and friend for nearly a decade. He said Gerace was a hardworking businessman with a great sense of humor, and also a “fantastic dad” of two young boys.