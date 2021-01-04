Judges behaving badly: How state commission disciplines them

He said many of the disciplinary cases made by the commission involve conflicts of interest – such as a judge making a decision in favor of a friend or political supporter.

Other frequent issues include judges using their positions to help themselves or people close to them, judges engaging in rude or inappropriate behavior, judges showing bias for or against certain groups of people, and judges violating the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to have an attorney.

'Do you want a piece of me?'

Some of the disciplinary cases involve strange or inappropriate conduct in the courtroom.

In 2006, Albany County Judge William A. Carter was sanctioned for stepping down off his bench during a court proceeding, removing his black robe and challenging a criminal defendant with the words “Do you want a piece of me?”

And a few judges – as illustrated by the commission’s case files – get into trouble by committing crimes.