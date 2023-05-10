The man charged after a confrontation with Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Hertel Avenue in the summer of 2020 wanted to get released from custody as the cases involving hate crime and bail jumping charges proceed.

Michael J. Cremen's defense attorney on Wednesday told the judge Cremen promised to remain in the city if granted bail, and offered to wear an ankle monitor and be supervised by the Erie County Probation Department.

But Cremen, who skipped many previous court appearances, had been wanted on two warrants and was picked up in Arkansas, saw his bid for bail fail.

"There is no way I'm going to release him and take another chance on him," State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller said. "I took one chance and he blew it big time."

Cremen, 50, formerly of Franklinville, is accused of wielding a knife and repeatedly using a racial slur and profanity toward a crowd marching down Hertel on Aug. 28, 2020. Captured on video and shared widely on social media, Cremen's was one of the high-profile incidents to emerge in the region during nationwide racial justice protests in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He was initially charged in Buffalo City Court, where he didn't show up for his first three scheduled appearances. One of his reasons was his objection to wearing a face mask, as required in court at that time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An Erie County grand jury subsequently indicted him.

An arrest warrant was issued in February 2022 after he missed another court appearance. He was indicted on a bail jumping charge in May 2022. Cremen has been in custody since U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Baxter County, Ark., in mid-November of last year.

Emily Trott, Cremen's defense attorney, told the judge her client's six months of incarceration – which she described as "unpleasant" for him – has "brought everything to light" for him about what's at stake.

Trott told the judge Cremen didn't "click" with his first defense attorney. Trott is the fifth attorney to represent him since being indicted.

"In order for a client to have trust in the system, they have to have trust in the lawyer," she said. Trott also believes Cremen didn't realize how important it was to have an attorney, she said.

During a court appearance in late December, in written submissions he made to the judge, as well as in phone calls and messages he previously had with a Buffalo News reporter, Cremen said he was represented by an attorney, whose name translates from Hebrew as Jesus the Messiah.

Trott also told the judge her client has been harassed by phone and in person, none of which was addressed on the record by his prior attorneys.

Assistant Erie County District Attorney Justin Wallens, who argued Cremen should remain remanded, told Boller that Cremen demonstrated better than any defendant he's seen "that he's not coming to court."

Cremen has "sort of a persecution complex" who doesn't like to follow orders, Wallens said. At one point, Cremen sent the court a 28-page fax Wallens described as "rambling," which mentioned persecution and holocausts.

Cremen initially would not waive extradition from Arkansas, he said, but Cremen eventually did and was brought back to Buffalo on Dec. 27.

Cremen is "going to continue the exact same path" he's traveled so far in the case, Wallens said.

Boller noted that at Cremen's July 2, 2021, court appearance, prosecutors wanted bail to be set. But they also said at the time that the judge could not set bail because of changes to state bail laws, so Boller released him on his own recognizance.

"What thanks did I get for that?" Boller said. "Then he refused to come to court."

After the attorneys made their arguments and as the judge was outlining his thoughts, Cremen looked back at family assembled in the courtroom. He shook his head.

The bail hearing ended moments after the judge rejected the motion.

Parties are due back in court June 15.