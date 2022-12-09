Judge won't let Kia driver's manslaughter case move to Family Court

The Buffalo teenager who crashed a stolen Kia SUV, killing four occupants, will have his case remain in Erie County Court’s Youth Part, a judge ruled Friday.

Judge Susan Eagan rebuffed a lawyer’s plea to move the matter to Family Court, where the teen would have been treated as a juvenile delinquent facing less serious penalties.

“This case shall not be remanded to Family Court,” Eagan said, agreeing that prosecutors had met their burden to keep the case where it is. She set the next pretrial appearance for Feb. 1.

The driver was 16 on Oct. 24, when the Kia Sportage hit a cement wall at the Kensington Expressway’s ramp to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. Data retrieved from the auto show it hit the wall at 68 mph, after slowing from 114 mph.

Killed were Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14. The occupants, except the driver, were thrown through the vehicle’s glass roof.

The teen driver, who has pleaded not guilty and is not in custody, showed no sign of disappointment after Eagan read her decision. The judge then warned him to continue meeting the conditions of his release, such as wearing an ankle monitor, checking in with a probation officer and keeping a curfew. The Buffalo News is not publishing his name because of his age.

He has been indicted on seven felonies: four counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of assault and criminal possession of stolen property.

Eagan’s decision hinged on New York’s “Raise the Age Law,” which changed the age that a child can be criminally prosecuted as an adult to 18. Defendants who are 16 and 17 are considered adolescent offenders, and their cases can be moved from Youth Part to Family Court. Prosecutors can object, however, with 16- or 17-year-olds whose reported felonies “caused significant physical injury to a person other than a participant in the offense.”

To meet those tests in the fatal Kia crash, prosecutors focused on the injuries suffered by the only passenger to survive and be questioned, a 14-year-old girl. Prosecutors said she suffered a disfiguring facial injury, an injury to the lumbar region of her spine, and her heart stopped on the way to the hospital – all of which rises to the level of significant physical injury, argued Assistant District Attorney Christine Murray.

Further, Murray said the girl testified to the grand jury that she did not know the Kia was stolen, so she should not be considered a participant in the crime.

But with the girl’s medical records in hand, defense lawyer Giovanni Genovese said the lumbar injury was treated with rest and over-the-counter pain medications, and she arrived at the hospital with a pulse after the cardiac arrest. To Genovese, the girl did not undergo a significant physical injury, and he argued it was more likely than not that the girl knew she was in a stolen car.

His reasons: None of the occupants were licensed drivers; a method for stealing Kia autos was going viral on TikTok; and the owner told police he found broken glass in its empty parking space, indicating the car was being driven with a broken window. Further, had the driver been pulled over before the crash, everyone in the SUV likely would have been charged with possession of stolen property, making them participants in the crime, Genovese said.

Friday’s court appearance was essentially a recap of arguments voiced a week prior, when the judge rebutted some of Genovese’s points. For example, she said that while all of the occupants might have been charged if the stolen auto had been pulled over, the passengers likely would have "pled out," since they did not have "dominion and control" over the vehicle.