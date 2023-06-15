An Erie County judge said Thursday she will grant youthful offender status to the Buffalo teen who killed four of his passengers in a crash of a stolen Kia on the Kensington Expressway in October.

Judge Susan M. Eagan also committed to sentence the 16-year-old to one and a third to four years of incarceration, recommending he serve the maximum, as part of a plea agreement.

The teen pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Nicholas Texido, one of the teen's defense attorneys, along with Giovanni Genovese, defended Eagan's decision.

"Not a minute goes by that (my client) doesn't think about that morning. There's no amount of jail time that would be worse than what he's already experiencing," Texido said. "He's got a long road to go, but the judge's decision to grant him youthful offender status and sentence him to the maximum term strikes the balance between punishment and allowing him a chance to become a productive member of society."

Prosecutors objected to the teen being granted youthful offender status, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said. Granting that status lowers the potential length of incarceration and means the teen will not have a criminal record.

The case was heard in Erie County Court's Youth Part because of the defendant's age. The Buffalo News is withholding the teen's name due to his age.

The teen admitted operating the stolen Kia Sportage at about 6:45 a.m. Oct. 24, when the SUV crashed on inbound Route 33 (Kensington Expressway). The Kia had been reported stolen earlier that morning from Marine Drive. Everyone in the vehicle except the driver was ejected through the vehicle's glass roof.

Those killed in the crash were Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14. A fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was treated at Erie County Medical Center and released. She continues to recover from serious injuries, according to prosecutors.

The driver suffered minor injuries. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17.

If youthful offender status was denied, he could have been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

He was remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Service Center.

The driver was "very close friends" with the passengers in the vehicle, his attorneys previously told the judge.

In November, prosecutors said the passengers were not participants in the crime of possession of stolen property at the time of the crash.

News Staff Reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this report.