A judge found that Canisius College officials clearly detailed the college's financial distress in 2020, one of the factors that prompted him to dismiss a lawsuit from four tenured professors who lost their jobs amid cost-cutting moves.

A deposition from John J. Hurley, the college's president when their jobs were eliminated, "pretty much spells out the very perilous financial situation that the college was facing," said State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo in his recent ruling.

So the college's decision to end their employment was not "irrational or without support," Colaiacovo said.

The four were not singled out, Colaiacovo said.

"They were among the class of tenured professors who were terminated due to financial decisions," he said in his ruling. "The financial situation of the college forced Canisius to make certain reductions, restructuring and adjustments that, in this case, resulted in the scaling back of certain employees."

The former faculty members on Thursday appealed his ruling to a state appellate court in Rochester.

"I think this case is critically important for academia in New York State and beyond," said attorney J. Morgan Levy, who's representing the four during their appeal. "The issue whether tenure has any teeth is critical to academic freedom. I think the lower court was wrong in a couple of different ways and hope the appellate court will reconsider that decision."

Canisius declined to comment on the ruling "at this time," said spokeswoman Eileen Herbert.

Dealing with huge revenue losses due to enrollment declines and the Covid-19 shutdown of campus, Canisius in June 2020 eliminated 22 faculty posts and 71 nonteaching positions. Canisius also cut programs in classics, physics, European studies and other areas.

Matthew W. Mitchell, who taught religious studies, and three other tenured faculty members filed a lawsuit in December 2020 alleging that Canisius breached its contracts with them.

Mitchell, who joined the Canisius faculty in 2008 and received tenure in 2011, was among the 22 faculty members let go as part of the college’s efforts to cut into what it called a $20 million operating deficit.

The other three who sued are Maria Fernanda Astiz, who had been at Canisius since 2002, receiving tenure in the adolescence education department in 2008 and promoted to full professor in the teacher education department in 2015; Steven Maddox, who received tenure in 2015 and taught history at Canisius for 11 years; and Kathryn F. Williams, who taught at the college since 2006 and was chairwoman of the Classics department for her last three years at Canisius.

At a March 24 hearing before Colaiacovo, their lawyer at the time, Lisa Coppola, said Canisius ignored the terms of its contract with the four tenured faculty members.

As tenured professors, according to the employee handbook, they had the right to continued employment unless or until certain conditions exist, she said. None of those conditions existed at the time Canisius notified them that their positions would be coming to an end, she said.

They could only be lawfully terminated for a "demonstrably bona fide financial exigency," Coppola said. And the college "flatly failed" to establish that, she said.

"You don't believe it was?" Colaiacovo asked her at the hearing.

"In the midst of Covid and everything that every college was facing, I mean, usually most colleges are a house of cards anyways, and I think that the Covid-19 pandemic exposed those," Colaiacovo said at the hearing. "How can you say at the time this decision was made that they weren't facing financial exigency?"

Coppola contended that the college did not declare a financial emergency, and even denied one existed, so it breached its contract with the faculty members.

Hurley "went on record essentially denying" an emergency, apparently trying not to panic those paying tuition, she said at the hearing.

Canisius asserted it was under no obligation to “declare” a financial exigency, only that it be experiencing one.

Attorney Jennifer McLaughlin, who represents Canisius, told the judge the college "had an unprecedented financial situation going on," but college officials had to be mindful of the student body "making sure the students were comfortable and sound in their education."

"To broadcast and advertise financial difficulties would wreak havoc and cause concern and panic on campus for students, for faculty, for administration, for staff," she said.

In order to "cure" the dire financial situation, she said, the Canisius College Board of Trustees "acted swiftly and aggressively."

The board made $12.3 million in cuts, of which $2.5 million came out of faculty and academic programming, she said.

Colaiacovo ruled there is no requirement that the college formally announce a financial crisis. He said the financial difficulties faced by the college were abundant, and given their validity, "relying on them to terminate the contracts of these four professors does not constitute a breach."

The judge also ruled against the professors on procedural grounds, agreeing with the college that the claim should have been brought as an Article 78 proceeding – not a breach of contract claim. As such, the professors' legal action was time-barred, because Article 78 proceedings must be commenced within four months. The professors were notified of their terminations in July 27, 2020, and their complaint was filed the following December.