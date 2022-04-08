Judge told THC in blood shows impairment, but defense in murder trial says other factors ignored

Edward T. Harris vaped marijuana about an hour before he crashed his car into a Town of Tonawanda apartment building in March 2019, according to his defense attorneys, a high-speed crash that killed a 94-year-old woman.

But Harris, who had a prescription for medical marijuana, wasn't legally impaired by the drug at the time of the crash, his defense attorneys contended Friday at his ongoing murder trial in Erie County Court.

That contention differed from the conclusion of Erie County's former chief toxicologist, who testified that based on the levels of marijuana in his blood, Harris was driving while impaired the evening of March 26, 2019, when his Kia Soul smashed into the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village apartments on Delaware Avenue. Lida Alminate, who was inside her apartment and buried by debris in the crash, died four days later.

Tests on blood samples taken from Harris at the hospital after the crash showed levels of two types of active compounds of THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, that made him impaired, said Christine Giffin, now director of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's forensic lab.

Harris' levels of the two active compounds were 5.1 micrograms per liter and 7.6 micrograms per liter, Giffin said.

She said she concluded Harris was impaired because of an accepted study in the toxicology field on marijuana use that found more than 80% of individuals in the study were impaired when THC levels in their blood were 2.5 micrograms per liter.

"This is not what I consider a low level," Giffin said.

New York State does not set a numerical legal standard for the amount of THC in a person's blood that allows them to be considered impaired.

Under cross-examination by Jennifer Runfola, one of Harris' defense attorneys, Giffin acknowledged many other factors that vary by individual can affect impairment. Those include how the drug is administered; a person's height and weight; rates at which the drug is absorbed and metabolized; past marijuana use and tolerance level; as well as the last time of use and the food eaten at the person's last meal.

Giffin said she did not consider any of those other factors in her determination. Her conclusion was based on the blood test results and some discussions with prosecutors about Harris' behavior, she said.

A police drug recognition expert did not assess Harris after the crash, nor were any field sobriety tests administered. None of the police officers or crash investigators who testified as the trial opened a day earlier said Harris had bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids or slurred speech, or noted an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, defense attorneys have noted.

Harris, who suffered broken bones in his legs in the crash and was screaming and incoherent at the scene, according to police, had previously been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, narcolepsy, sleep apnea and depression, according to his attorneys. Blood tests also revealed Harris had Benadryl and a sleep medication in his system at the time of the crash, but those were not considered factors.

Harris, who faces charges of second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter in Alminate's death, hadn't slept in several days and was experiencing a "manic event" at the time of the crash, his lawyers have said.

Harris' car was traveling 83 mph at the moment it hit the exterior wall of Alminate's apartment, an impact that blew brick, mortar and concrete through the residence, police testified Thursday.

His bench trial is scheduled to continue April 29.

