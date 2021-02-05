Judge temporarily lifts 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants that sued New York State

A State Supreme Court justice on Friday temporarily lifted the state-imposed 10 p.m. curfew on more than 90 bars and restaurants in Erie County that sued the state.

Justice Timothy J. Walker, in his ruling, said the businesses demonstrated a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their claims and that they would suffer irreparable harm unless the state was restrained from enforcing its restaurant curfew directive.

The judge's temporary restraining order immediately allows the businesses, which also include some in Monroe County, to temporarily operate without any curfew.

Lifting the curfew would give the bars and restaurants a chance to regain some financial ground by being able to stay open later this Sunday night, when the Super Bowl is being played, attorney Steven M. Cohen wrote in court documents filed Jan. 26.

The curfew added to the financial strain felt through the pandemic by these businesses and those who sued "are on the verge of shutdown, economic disaster, insolvency and/or bankruptcy," Cohen wrote.