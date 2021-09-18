Judge rules DA must turn over files for injured protester Martin Gugino's civil lawsuit

A federal magistrate has ordered the Erie County District Attorney's Office to hand over files from its criminal investigation into two Buffalo police officers involved in the incident that injured protester Martin Gugino on the steps of Buffalo City Hall.
In a ruling this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie G. Foschio granted attorneys handling Gugino's civil lawsuit against the city and the police a wide range of documents and electronically recorded material, including body-worn camera footage, emails and text messages related to the June 4, 2020, incident. Gugino suffered a cracked skull when he fell backward from being pushed by police and hit the back of his head.
A new visual perspective – the police officers' point of view – of the scene in front of City Hall that garnered international attention and criticism was revealed Monday when the Buffalo Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the June 4 incident to The Buffalo News.
Two days after the incident, District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.'s office charged two officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, with second-degree assault. But an Erie County grand jury in February declined to indict the officers.
Attorneys for Gugino, now 76, filed a lawsuit in federal court, saying the city violated Gugino’s rights to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, unreasonable seizure and due process among other claims.
As part of the lawsuit, Gugino's attorneys wanted the District Attorney's Office to hand over "investigation records and files," related to Gugino.
Normally, when criminal charges are dropped or a grand jury decides not to indict a defendant, those case files are sealed to protect the privacy of the defendant.
The judge, however, said federal courts consistently make exceptions when it comes to federal civil rights cases involving a plaintiff's encounter with police in which criminal charges were dismissed.
Martin Gugino had no idea that he would become the unwitting star of a viral video that rocketed around the world drawing millions of views and more attention to the question of what policing is supposed to be.
Foschio said the DA's office must comply with the subpoena and turn over documents and electronic files. He ruled, however, that the DA doesn't have to turn over recordings of police radio communications.
"Such records are not relevant and need not be produced," Foschio wrote.
Gugino attorney Melissa D. Wischerath contended in court papers that the incident at City Hall was well publicized and that millions of people around the world have already seen cellphone video captured by a WBFO reporter and posted to Twitter.
"There is no risk of stigma here," Wischerath said in her court papers.
Both the district attorney, lawyers for the two officers, and John Evans, the president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, made public statements about the grand jury decision saying a "thorough investigation" had taken place.
Also, she pointed out that cellphone video of the officers pushing Gugino, taken by the WBFO reporter, was viewed more than 2 million times "on YouTube alone and was covered on every major U.S. news and TV outlet and circulated widely throughout the world."