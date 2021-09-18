Judge rules DA must turn over files for injured protester Martin Gugino's civil lawsuit

Normally, when criminal charges are dropped or a grand jury decides not to indict a defendant, those case files are sealed to protect the privacy of the defendant.

The judge, however, said federal courts consistently make exceptions when it comes to federal civil rights cases involving a plaintiff's encounter with police in which criminal charges were dismissed.

Foschio said the DA's office must comply with the subpoena and turn over documents and electronic files. He ruled, however, that the DA doesn't have to turn over recordings of police radio communications.

"Such records are not relevant and need not be produced," Foschio wrote.

Gugino attorney Melissa D. Wischerath contended in court papers that the incident at City Hall was well publicized and that millions of people around the world have already seen cellphone video captured by a WBFO reporter and posted to Twitter.

"There is no risk of stigma here," Wischerath said in her court papers.

Both the district attorney, lawyers for the two officers, and John Evans, the president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, made public statements about the grand jury decision saying a "thorough investigation" had taken place.