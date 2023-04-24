G. Steven Pigeon's push for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the child rape case against him has been rejected, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Eighth Judicial District Administrative Judge Kevin M. Carter denied Pigeon's request, which was based on the contention that "conflicts" existed between Pigeon and District Attorney John Flynn.

Attorneys on both sides argued the motion April 11.

Pigeon was charged in December 2021 with sexually assaulting a child younger than 11 between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2016. He was indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment.

He is scheduled to go on trial in December. Pigeon has denied the accusations.