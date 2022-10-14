Judge rejects dismissal in case of teen charged in McKinley High School stabbing

An Erie County judge on Friday refused to dismiss the charges against a teen accused of participating in the stabbing and beating of a 14-year-old boy outside McKinley High School in February.

Judge Kenneth Case also rejected a request to send Kushal Tamang's case to Family Court.

Tamang's attorneys' argument that prosecutors should have instructed an Erie County grand jury their client's actions may have been justified was "without merit," Case ruled in a written decision released during a court appearance.

The judge also rejected the defense's argument that prosecutors failed to show, by a preponderance of the evidence, Tamang caused "serious physical injury" to the victim.

Tamang, 17, is one of two teens charged with attempted murder and assault following the Feb. 9 violence outside the school. A fight broke out in the school parking lot and a 14-year-old suffered 10 stab wounds, including a punctured lung and a punctured kidney, and was beaten, prosecutors said. A security guard running to break up the fight was shot in the leg and a bullet grazed a 13-year-old in the arm.

Case did not rule a motion from Tamang's defense attorneys to separate his case from that of Rismay Tee, the 17-year-old accused of wounding the two shooting victims.

Teen accused in McKinley High shooting could see incarceration capped at 8 years An Erie County judge said he was not inclined to grant youthful offender status to the Buffalo teenager accused of wounding two people in a shooting outside McKinley High School earlier this year, according to attorneys in the case.

Tamang has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Tee faces second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and second-degree gun possession charges.

Tamang's attorneys, Louis Mussari and Timothy Brooks, argued that prosecutors failed to provide the grand jury with "favorable" witness statements, including from a witness who said she did not see Tamang with a weapon and that she saw another person "step to Kashal and hit him."

In his ruling, the judge cited case law that prosecutors "need not present evidence that tends to exculpate a defendant."

"Here, even when viewed in the light most favorable to defendants, there is no reasonable view of the evidence submitted to the grand jury that supports a defense of justification," Case ruled.

Tamang's attorneys have said their client was not the person who stabbed the victim. Prosecutors charged him under a legal theory known as "accomplice liability." Under the theory, prosecutors don't have to specifically allege Tamang was the person who stabbed the victim, District Attorney John Flynn has previously said.

In his ruling, The judge described as ineffective the defense's argument that the "accomplice liability" theory did not apply to adolescent offenders.

Case also ruled the grand jury applied a higher standard than required by law when evaluating evidence, and noted the grand jury declined to send the case to Family Court.

The judge in March rejected a prior request to move Tamang's case to Family Court.

Case said last month he was not inclined to grant Tee youthful offender status. If Tee pleaded guilty to all the charges he faces, and if Case withheld the youthful offender designation, the judge said he would commit to sentencing the teen to no more than eight years in prison.

Case told prosecutors and defense attorneys on Friday he would issue a decision on Tamang's attorneys' request to sever the defendants' cases "as soon as possible."

A hearing on a defense motion to suppress a statement Tamang made is scheduled for Dec. 21.