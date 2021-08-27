Judge refuses to let man who killed his father withdraw guilty plea

Bryan W. Cummings of Wheatfield, who pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Friday despite an effort to withdraw his plea.

Cummings, 43, killed his father Ward Cummings, 61, Oct. 10 in their home on Hill Road. The victim's body had "in excess of 60 stab wounds," Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said in State Supreme Court, Lockport.

Assistant Public Defender A. Joseph Catalano sought a postponement in sentencing because Cummings wanted to withdraw his plea.

"It should have been manslaughter. He attacked me in my room," Cummings said.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. rejected Cummings' request.

The defendant, who was ruled mentally competent by a 2-1 vote of psychologists before his plea, asserted he was "under duress" when he pleaded guilty, but Kloch said, "He was friendly on the day. He was almost relieved. He was glad I committed to the minimum."

