Judge refuses to let man who admitted killing stepfather withdraw guilty plea
top story

Judge refuses to let man who admitted killing stepfather withdraw guilty plea

Gregory-Roy

Gregory A. Roy. 

 Photo courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office

The psychiatric saga of Gregory A. Roy continued Friday – but not for long.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. refused to let Roy withdraw his guilty plea to killing his stepfather and dumping the body in a Cattaraugus County ravine in 2018.

He then imposed the sentence that was agreed to in a plea bargain on Oct. 5: 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder.

"I believe he may not have been taking his medication when he entered this plea," defense attorney George V.C. Muscato said.

"I want to go to trial, and I want to shoot for a mental health defense," Roy said.

Kloch flatly refused Muscato's request to delay the sentencing while the defense attorney sought medical records from the Niagara County Jail to see if Roy, 32, had been taking his psychiatric prescriptions.

"I have no question in my mind that as Mr. Roy took the plea, he understood it and agreed to it," Kloch said. "I committed to a sentence – some would say a very liberal, lenient, considerate sentence – so this family can have closure."

rudyrockett

Rudy Ray Rockett Sr.

In the wake of his arrest on charges of killing Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, Roy was twice committed to a state mental institution because doctors deemed him mentally incompetent to stand trial.

He was committed from May to October 2019 and again from March through July of this year.

Three months before killing – which took place April 29, 2018 – Roy spent a month in the Erie County Medical Center mental health unit by court order for refusing to take medications to control his schizophrenia.

Porter man accused of murdering stepfather found not competent to stand trial

Porter man accused of murdering stepfather found not competent to stand trial

A Porter man charged with murdering his stepfather and dumping his body in a Cattaraugus County ravine is not mentally competent to stand trial, according to a psychologist. Dr. Evelyn Coggins of the Erie County Mental Health Department was asked to examine Gregory A. Roy to see if he knew right from wrong at the time he allegedly killed Rudy Ray

Police said Roy, a Porter resident, shot Rockett to death during what the victim thought was a car ride to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where Rockett was planning to take a flight home to Redondo Beach, Calif.

"This was, in my mind, a premeditated attack on Mr. Rockett," Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Rockett's body was dumped in East Otto State Forest, where it was found May 19, 2018. Muscato said after the plea that Roy was familiar with the area and had hiked there.

"I would have more forgiveness in my heart for you if you had had some altercation, some horrible accident," Rudy Rockett Jr. told Roy via a video hookup Friday. "You took my father out, shot him and then hid his body."

Muscato said he asked for the sentencing to be held four weeks earlier than planned because he was concerned about Roy's mental state.

"When he is not medication-compliant, for want of a better term, the wheels come off," Muscato said. The attorney added later, "When he is medication-compliant, he's intelligent, articulate and actually compassionate."

But Rockett Jr. took a dim view of what he called Roy's "excuses."

"I just wish you could step up and be a man and take the punishment," the dead man's son said. "Until then, you're just a coward."

0 comments

