Judge refuses to let man who admitted killing stepfather withdraw guilty plea

He was committed from May to October 2019 and again from March through July of this year.

Three months before killing – which took place April 29, 2018 – Roy spent a month in the Erie County Medical Center mental health unit by court order for refusing to take medications to control his schizophrenia.

Porter man accused of murdering stepfather found not competent to stand trial A Porter man charged with murdering his stepfather and dumping his body in a Cattaraugus County ravine is not mentally competent to stand trial, according to a psychologist. Dr. Evelyn Coggins of the Erie County Mental Health Department was asked to examine Gregory A. Roy to see if he knew right from wrong at the time he allegedly killed Rudy Ray

Police said Roy, a Porter resident, shot Rockett to death during what the victim thought was a car ride to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where Rockett was planning to take a flight home to Redondo Beach, Calif.

"This was, in my mind, a premeditated attack on Mr. Rockett," Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Rockett's body was dumped in East Otto State Forest, where it was found May 19, 2018. Muscato said after the plea that Roy was familiar with the area and had hiked there.

"I would have more forgiveness in my heart for you if you had had some altercation, some horrible accident," Rudy Rockett Jr. told Roy via a video hookup Friday. "You took my father out, shot him and then hid his body."

Muscato said he asked for the sentencing to be held four weeks earlier than planned because he was concerned about Roy's mental state.