Judge refuses to dismiss charges in Niagara Falls attempted murder case
Judge refuses to dismiss charges in Niagara Falls attempted murder case

Joachim S. Sylvester, whose conviction for the 2014 attempted murder of a Niagara Falls man was overturned on appeal last November, is due for a retrial Sept. 13, after a judge refused to dismiss the charges Friday.

Defense attorney Frank LoTempio III argued that the same improper evidence that led the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court to cancel the conviction – and Sylvester's 25-year prison term – was submitted to the Niagara County grand jury that indicted Sylvester.

The appellate court ruled that County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III erred at the trial by letting prosecutors tie Sylvester to a previous shooting incident, which left bullet holes in the same vehicle the victim occupied when he was shot at on April 17, 2014.

LoTempio said the prosecution presented the same material to the grand jury. But Murphy said no grand jury witness ever accused Sylvester of being the shooter in the other incident, and the testimony was merely an attempt to explain the bullet holes.

