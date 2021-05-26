Judge refuses to accept guilty plea in murder because of defendant's bad attitude

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I'm fully aware of that. I've been aware of that for the last six months. I know what I'm up against," Sanchez said.

"I am not going to play this game," Vitello said, threatening to postpone the case for two weeks.

"You might as well do the plea now. You're wasting my time," Sanchez said. "We want to take a plea. What part of that do you not understand? What am I, speaking Spanish?"

Sanchez threatened to refuse to appear at the next court session, set for June 8, when two 17-year-olds also charged in the case are to appear in Youth Court.

Vitello, who had issued a "drag order" compelling Sanchez to appear Tuesday after she skipped her last scheduled court date, issued another such order for June 8.

"Oh, wow," Sanchez said.

According to a redacted copy of the indictment, Sanchez conspired with the teenagers, one male and one female, to lure Walaszek to her apartment.

The indictment says the two adolescents were involved in a car accident with Walaszek, left the scene, contacted Sanchez, and then called Walaszek to Sanchez's apartment.

Sanchez stabbed Walaszek and the male adolescent punched him several times, the indictment says. Sanchez and the adolescents then agreed to tell police that Walaszek had broken into the apartment and Sanchez had killed him in self-defense, according to the indictment.

