A man accused of vandalizing a Town of Hamburg church earlier this year has pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree arson, a Class E felony, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Victor Afonin, 21, of Blasdell, was ordered to serve one year of interim probation by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 5, 2023, and remains free under supervision.

Hamburg church to resume Sunday service after vandal destroyed windows, set fires St. Matthew’s United Church in Christ on McKinley Parkway was forced to cancel its previously scheduled Sunday service following the attack on April 2 that left several stained-glass windows broken and a small amount of fire damage to a rug in the sanctuary.

Prosecutors said Afonin broke into St. Matthew's United Church of Christ on McKinley Parkway about 4:40 p.m. on April 2, two weeks before Easter, after using a baseball bat to smash a window.

He set three small fires, damaging the carpet in the chapel, a hymn book in a choir area and the countertop in the sacristy. He then took the bat and smashed numerous windows, including stained glass windows and a mirror. Afonin fled when he was confronted by a parishioner, who took a photo of his license plate as he drove away.

Damage was estimated at about $50,000. A temporary order of protection against Afonin remains in effect, Flynn noted. He is ordered to stay away from the church.