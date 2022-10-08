 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge puts Hamburg church vandal on interim probation after he pleads guilty to arson

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A man accused of vandalizing a Town of Hamburg church earlier this year has pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree arson, a Class E felony, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Victor Afonin, 21, of Blasdell, was ordered to serve one year of interim probation by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 5, 2023, and remains free under supervision.

Prosecutors said Afonin broke into St. Matthew's United Church of Christ on McKinley Parkway about 4:40 p.m. on April 2, two weeks before Easter, after using a baseball bat to smash a window.

He set three small fires, damaging the carpet in the chapel, a hymn book in a choir area and the countertop in the sacristy. He then took the bat and smashed numerous windows, including stained glass windows and a mirror. Afonin fled when he was confronted by a parishioner, who took a photo of his license plate as he drove away.

People are also reading…

Damage was estimated at about $50,000. A temporary order of protection against Afonin remains in effect, Flynn noted. He is ordered to stay away from the church.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News