Judge pledges probation, youthful offender status to teen charged with bringing gun into school

An Erie County judge has promised to grant youthful offender status and a sentence of probation to a 15-year-old accused of bringing a gun to a Buffalo high school in December if he pleads guilty to the felony gun charge he faces.

The teen, who was warned by Judge Susan Eagan in early May about his failure to comply with court-ordered conditions, has since been meeting requirements of the pretrial program, Eagan said during a court appearance on Wednesday..

Eagan said she based her commitment on the teen having no prior involvement with the criminal justice system and this being an "isolated incident."

The teen, who was indicted in February on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Bennett School Community Campus on Dec. 16, 2021. The Buffalo News is withholding his name due to his age.

The report of a gun on campus prompted a shelter-in-place order in the building for about 2½ hours. Police recovered the gun in another student's bag, prosecutors have said.

A designation as a youthful offender means the teen's record would be sealed at sentencing.

Eagan rejected a motion from the teen's defense attorney, Crystal L.M. Wentz, to move the case to family court.

The judge said she felt "constrained by the language of the statute." She did not elaborate.

In January, prosecutors said they would not extend a plea offer to a reduced charge.

The teen, who at the time of the incident was a student at Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, recently began living with an aunt in Rochester, he told the judge.

While she typically doesn't allow someone facing charges to leave the jurisdiction, the judge told him, she would allow him to keep staying there. He is still required to attend court appearances here, the judge said.

The Erie County Probation Department has reached out to the Monroe County Office of Probation-Community Corrections to find out if that agency can take over supervision of the teen.

The teen, who remains released on $25,000 bail, had not been attending mental health counseling and other appointments, nor had he attended virtual classes, the judge said in court May 4.

About a week after that court appearance, the teen began attending some required appointments, Eagan said.

On Wednesday, Eagan said, the teen was "continuing to comply with conditions" of the pretrial program.

After the incident and his arrest in December, the teen's case was handled in Youth Part. The case has been in adult criminal court since the teen was indicted in February.

Bennett Community School Campus, located in the Main Street building formerly known as Bennett High School, houses three schools: Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, Middle Early College High School and Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

