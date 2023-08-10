A Buffalo woman, banned from the Walden Galleria in 2019, is being held without bail after she failed to appear for a July 18 arraignment on an indictment on charges related to four thefts of nearly $5,000-worth of sunglasses from the Cheektowaga mall, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Nyeaira E. Stallworth, 24, pleaded not guilty in state Supreme Court to five felony counts after she was arrested on a warrant, the district attorney's office said. The reported thefts occurred from Dec. 31 to Jan. 25.

Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek ordered Stallworth held without bail. She was arrested March 4 in connection with a Jan. 25 incident, and bail was set in Cheektowaga Town Court before she skipped the arraignment on her indictment, prosecutors said.

Stallworth was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed in January on the Route 219 expressway in Orchard Park after she and the driver, Linda Garret, 26, of Cheektowaga, fled a traffic stop, police said. both were identified by police as shoplifting suspects. Garret was was charged after the stop with criminal possession of stolen property, conspiracy and reckless endangerment, and several vehicle and traffic infractions, police said.