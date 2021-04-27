Judge orders state Health Department to revisit 3 feet vs. 6 feet in schools

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo today directed the state Health Department to reconsider guidelines for social distancing in schools in light of evolving science.

Colaiacovo wants a response by Friday on whether the department will "insist on the distinction between 6 and 3 feet" social distancing in middle and high schools.

The state Health Department issued new guidance April 9 allowing schools to return students at 3 feet of distancing instead of 6 feet. But the guidance said middle and high schools are to remain at 6 feet of distancing if they are located in counties with a high risk of transmission of Covid-19, and they cannot cohort their students.

Erie and Niagara counties both have high transmission rates, and while many elementary students returned to school full time this week, most upper grades did not. The state guidance mirrored recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

