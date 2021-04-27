Judge orders state Health Department to revisit 3 feet vs. 6 feet in schools

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo today directed the state Health Department to reconsider guidelines for social distancing in schools in light of evolving science.
Colaiacovo wants a response by Friday on whether the department will "insist on the distinction between 6 and 3 feet" social distancing in middle and high schools.
The state Health Department issued new guidance April 9 allowing schools to return students at 3 feet of distancing instead of 6 feet. But the guidance said middle and high schools are to remain at 6 feet of distancing if they are located in counties with a high risk of transmission of Covid-19, and they cannot cohort their students.
Erie and Niagara counties both have high transmission rates, and while many elementary students returned to school full time this week, most upper grades did not. The state guidance mirrored recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Colaiacovo's direction came at the end of an hourlong hearing on a petition by an Orchard Park father seeking to require the Orchard Park Central School District to offer full-time, in-person learning to all students. It is similar to a petition filed by several parents of Williamsville Central School District parents. The judge reserved decision on the request for preliminary injunctions in both cases, and said he would issue one decision for both cases.
The state guidance reducing the distance to 3 feet came out after the Orchard Park and Williamsville petitions had been filed.
The judge called the requirement of 6 feet distance "pernicious" and said the guideline is "not helping our most vulnerable."
While he seemed to want to have a full hearing on the merits of the case, he was aware that the end of the school year is nearing.
Colaiacovo also noted that high school sports are taking place, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Monday announced the easing of restrictions on gyms, outdoor stadiums and offices, and said the New York State Fair could be held.
"The governor of New York says the state fair can open, but schools cannot," he said, later adding, "Would it not be unreasonable to say you can go play baseball, but you can't go to science class?"