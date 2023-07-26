A judge on Wednesday ordered a new trial and the release of a Niagara Falls man imprisoned for a decade who challenged his convictions.

State Supreme Court Justice Betty Calvo-Torres set no bail in releasing Michael D. Agee.

Agee, 30, was convicted in 2012 for two robberies in December 2010. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, plus an additional five years for a separate shooting.

Agee's attorneys have said Niagara County prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that DNA found on a knife at one of the crime scene's matched that of another man, information the prosecutors learned in 2013.

At a hearing in June, Darius M. Belton testified he was a robber in one of the crimes and supplied the gun for the other. Belton also testified Agee did not participate in either crime for which he was convicted by a jury.

