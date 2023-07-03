A Buffalo City Court judge ordered a mental health evaluation of a man charged last week with burglarizing a Buffalo firehouse, according to court records.

Darius Johnson, 33, was arrested June 27, the day after a Broadway fire station was burglarized while firefighters were out on a call. A bag containing personal items was taken from the station, which houses Engine 3.

Johnson, who was taken into custody allegedly while in possession of some of the stolen items, was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny, according to a news release issued Monday by Buffalo police.

A felony hearing scheduled for Monday was adjourned and Judge Phillip Dabney Jr. ordered the forensic evaluation, according to court records.

