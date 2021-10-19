 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge orders Buffalo man who took dead father's Social Security payments to repay $76K
0 comments

Judge orders Buffalo man who took dead father's Social Security payments to repay $76K

Support this work for $1 a month

A federal judge has ordered a Buffalo man who admitted collecting his deceased father's Social Security benefits to repay the government more than $76,000.

Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi, 48, also was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release.

Al Shuaibi's father died in August 2013, which is when the government payments should have ended. But the Social Security Administration paid benefits until February 2019, according to prosecutors.

Al Shuaibi spent $76,393 on personal expenses and was ordered by the judge to pay that amount in restitution.

Al Shuaibi, who pleaded guilty in March, was arrested in November 2020. He faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New T. rex species was potentially discovered on a family vacation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News