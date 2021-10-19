Judge orders Buffalo man who took dead father's Social Security payments to repay $76K

A federal judge has ordered a Buffalo man who admitted collecting his deceased father's Social Security benefits to repay the government more than $76,000.

Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi, 48, also was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release.

Al Shuaibi's father died in August 2013, which is when the government payments should have ended. But the Social Security Administration paid benefits until February 2019, according to prosecutors.

Al Shuaibi spent $76,393 on personal expenses and was ordered by the judge to pay that amount in restitution.

Al Shuaibi, who pleaded guilty in March, was arrested in November 2020. He faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

