Judge orders accused child molester to pay victims $1.4 million

Grisanti awarded one of the plaintiffs, a 49-year-old Town of Tonawanda man, $968,354 in compensatory and punitive damages, past and future lost wages and Social Security benefits, interest and attorney fees.

The man said Krzos repeatedly fondled him in 1984 when he was 12.

“The defendant committed vile acts and the records show the psychological suffering during that six-month time period and beyond, to an extent,” Grisanti said in his ruling.

In separate decisions, Grisanti also awarded a Chautauqua County man $261,345 and an Erie County man $182,786. Both men alleged that Krzos molested them at the psychiatric center in the early 1980s.

It isn't likely the plaintiffs will get any money from Krzos, said their attorney Daniel J. Chiacchia.

But the judge’s rulings provided some relief for clients, he said.

Chiacchia said Krzos “got kind of a slap on the wrist” for his crimes when he was prosecuted in 1985.

“It was different times back then. I’m not criticizing anybody for that,” he said. “Knowing that, for some of these victims, the civil justice is the only justice they’re going to get. So that coming to a conclusion gives them a sense of closure.”