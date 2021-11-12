Judge Michalski seeks return to work months after he was struck by train

Nearly nine months after he was struck by a train in Depew, State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski wants to return to active duty on the bench.

Michalski, who was questioned by FBI agents about a week before he was hit by the train near the Depew Amtrak station on Feb. 28, recently asked his superiors in the state Office of Courts Administration to allow him to end his paid medical leave and return to work.

That request is under consideration by administrative judges in the state court system, Lucian Chalfin, a spokesman for the state courts, told The Buffalo News on Friday.

The train incident was called an "apparent suicide attempt" by State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Brown in a decision earlier this year upholding the village of Depew's refusal to release a copy of a video showing Michalski being struck by the train.