Judge Michalski seeks return to work months after he was struck by train

Nearly nine months after he was struck by a train in Depew, State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski wants to return to active duty on the bench.
Michalski, who was questioned by FBI agents about a week before he was hit by the train near the Depew Amtrak station on Feb. 28, recently asked his superiors in the state Office of Courts Administration to allow him to end his paid medical leave and return to work.
That request is under consideration by administrative judges in the state court system, Lucian Chalfin, a spokesman for the state courts, told The Buffalo News on Friday.
The train incident was called an "apparent suicide attempt" by State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Brown in a decision earlier this year upholding the village of Depew's refusal to release a copy of a video showing Michalski being struck by the train.
“Judge Michalski is working very hard to meet all the fitness qualifications that would enable him to return to the bench,” said Terrence M. Connors, an attorney for the judge. “The judge’s current mental and physical health should qualify him for a return to work. He is optimistic, upbeat and looking forward to returning.”
Depew police investigated the train incident, which occurred about a week after Michalski was questioned by FBI agents about his friendship with Peter G. Gerace Jr., owner the Pharaoh’s strip club in Cheektowaga. Gerace was charged with felony charges of bribing a DEA agent, drug trafficking and sex trafficking on the same day Michalski was hit by the train.
The judge, now 60, was lying on the tracks when the train hit him, and he was not pushed by any other person onto the tracks, law enforcement officials told The News after the incident.
Michalski was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for treatment of a leg injury.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, whose office reviewed a videotape of the incident, said it was “almost a miracle” that Michalski was not killed.
An attorney and friend of the judge, Anthony J. Lana, told The News a few days after the incident that federal agents had questioned the judge about his friendship with Gerace, who has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges .
Federal prosecutors charged Gerace with bribing a Drug Enforcement Administration agent Joseph Bongiovanni, and with cocaine trafficking and sex trafficking at Pharaoh's. Gerace and Bongiovanni are awaiting trial.
Lana described Michalski and Gerace as longtime friends and said Michalski did some legal work for Gerace and Pharaoh’s when the judge was in private practice. Lana said there was nothing inappropriate or illegal about the judge's friendship with Gerace or the legal work he has done for him in the past.
The News reported in March that New York State’s Commission on Judicial Conduct is investigating allegations that Michalski was paid $5,000 by Gerace to perform his wedding ceremony in 2014, despite a state law that caps such pay at $100.
Peter Gerace denied making the $5,000 payment. The woman he married that day, his ex-wife Katrina Nigro, told The News she witnessed the payment, and said she has reported the payment to FBI agents investigating Gerace.
Michalski did not report receiving a $5,000 cash payment for the wedding in state ethics disclosure statements on outside income, according to a copy of the statements obtained by The News.
The judge has not spoken publicly about the train incident or the Gerace investigation. He has not responded to calls, messages and letters from The News.