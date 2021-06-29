Judge keeps search warrant applications sealed in Buffalo organized crime case

“They’ve had ample opportunity to interview anybody and put them in the grand jury,” LaTona said. “You know, judge, it just doesn’t fly at this stage.”

LaTona and Harrington also told Roemer that they would be willing to enter into a protective order that would allow only them to read the search warrant documents. LaTona, however, also reserved the right to discuss the search warrant information with Gerace and others as he builds a case.

Tripi jumped on that.

“…he gets to read them and then gets to verbally transmit it to others. That is totally unacceptable,” Tripi said, adding that if the search warrant documents were unsealed, the case would be severely compromised.

The prosecutor, who is working with Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Cullinane, also argued that the indictment charging the defendants and other related court documents already provide the defense attorneys with information on the government’s case, making it unnecessary to unseal the search warrants.