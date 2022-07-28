Judge in bribery scheme sentenced to 364 days and 4 months in jail – but not until September

Former State Supreme Court Justice John A. Michalek was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 364 days plus four months behind bars for a bribery scheme that involved former political power broker G. Steven Pigeon.

However, he won't be spending that time in state prison. He will likely go to a county jail instead, and not until September. And the judge allowed the possibility of some sort of alternative incarceration.

"I'm not putting you in state prison, Mr. Michalek," Acting State Supreme Court Justice Donald F. Cerio Jr. said before Michalek was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Then Michalek's lawyers asked for Cerio to return to the bench and the proceedings continued.

After a flurry of discussion between lawyers and the judge in chambers, they returned to the courtroom and Michalek reappeared without handcuffs.

Cerio then ruled Michalek be released until Sept. 9 under the same bail conditions following his guilty plea. The judge said that Michalek did not bring medications he needs to court on Thursday.

He also said that Michalek's attorneys to make an application for alternatives to incarceration.

Earlier Thursday, Cerio sentenced Pigeon to a year in prison in the bribery case.

Michalek pleaded guilty in June 2016 to felony charges of bribery and filing a false instrument. He resigned from the bench. He faced up to seven years in prison.

The former judge, now 71, admitted he solicited and accepted assistance from Pigeon, including Buffalo Sabres tickets and a promise from Pigeon to help get jobs for two Michalek relatives. In exchange, Pigeon received information about lawsuits and had Michalek appoint an attorney of his choice as a receiver in a foreclosure case, even though the lawyer was not the court's list of qualified receivers, prosecutors have said.

Like Pigeon's, Michalek's sentencing has faced repeated delays.

The delays for Pigeon's sentencing in the federal and state cases came because Pigeon had been providing information to law enforcement agencies looking into political corruption in the region, sources close to the case confirmed for The Buffalo News.

Michalek began serving as a state judge in 1995.