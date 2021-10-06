Judge hopes killer never gets paroled for Cheektowaga 7-Eleven slaying

For that reason, he said it was his hope that the state Board of Parole never grants Zukic parole.

Bargnesi added that he's never made such a declaration before.

Hannah Morse's dream job was to work in the film industry. She loved children, and had been a summer camp counselor for many years. She also worked at before- and afters-chool programs, her mother told the judge.

She always worked multiple jobs so she didn't have to burden her mother with her college debt, Sharon Morse said, trying to fight back tears.

"No parent should have to live this nightmare," she said.

Zukic declined to make a statement before Bargnesi issued the sentence.

Zukic's attorneys, Louis Violanti and Paul Michalek, told the judge Zukic is remorseful and realizes the harm he caused. They also noted Zukic pleaded guilty to all the charges in the indictment.

"He did so to say, 'I'm sorry,'" Violanti said.

Sharon Morse told the judge that in the past, when things "got rough," she used to talk to her daughter.