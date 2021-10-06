Judge hopes killer never gets paroled for Cheektowaga 7-Eleven slaying

Hannah Morse was just about to graduate from college. She wanted to work as a video editor in the film industry.
The 23-year-old Lockport woman, who always took the bus or walked where she needed to go, just got her driver's license and had been out shopping for a car.
Then on a Sunday morning while working at a Cheektowaga 7-Eleven, a stranger with a shotgun took away her future and devastated a family.
On Wednesday, Morse's killer was sentenced in Erie County Court to 25 years to life in prison.
Travis J. Zukic, 29, pleaded guilty in August to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder for the 2020 killing of Morse and for shooting at a Cheektowaga police officer.
Sharon Morse found out at work that her daughter was killed. That moment replays in her mind over and over, Morse told Justice James Bargnesi in court Wednesday morning.
The slaying took away her best friend, she told the judge.
Sharon Morse suffers from "overwhelming, uncontrollable anxiety," post-traumatic stress disorder, sleepless nights and "horrible nightmares."
It's "very real" pain she suffers every day.
"But the pain of my broken heart is the worst," she said.
Zukic walked into a French Road 7-Eleven at about 11 a.m. March 1, 2020, carrying a shotgun. He didn't know anyone inside and he wasn't planning on robbing the store, prosecutors said.
He asked two employees how old they were, then forced three employees into a backroom. He told the manager to call 911 and then shot Morse in the neck.
A few minutes later, he exchanged gunfire with the officer inside the store. Then he surrendered.
District Attorney John Flynn has previously said that prosecutors could decipher no explanation for Zukic's actions. Shortly before the incident, Zukic was fired from his job and had an unspecified issue with a woman there. He broke up with his girlfriend around the same time, Flynn has said.
Zukic could have faced a sentence of 65 years to life had he been convicted of both charges at trial. As part of his plea agreement, Bargnesi committed to a sentence of 25 years to life.
On Wednesday, before he issued the sentence, Bargnesi said it was an "indisputable fact" that Hannah Morse was a "1,000% innocent victim."
For that reason, he said it was his hope that the state Board of Parole never grants Zukic parole.
Bargnesi added that he's never made such a declaration before.
Hannah Morse's dream job was to work in the film industry. She loved children, and had been a summer camp counselor for many years. She also worked at before- and afters-chool programs, her mother told the judge.
She always worked multiple jobs so she didn't have to burden her mother with her college debt, Sharon Morse said, trying to fight back tears.
"No parent should have to live this nightmare," she said.
Zukic declined to make a statement before Bargnesi issued the sentence.
Zukic's attorneys, Louis Violanti and Paul Michalek, told the judge Zukic is remorseful and realizes the harm he caused. They also noted Zukic pleaded guilty to all the charges in the indictment.
"He did so to say, 'I'm sorry,'" Violanti said.
Sharon Morse told the judge that in the past, when things "got rough," she used to talk to her daughter.
There are days she doesn't want to leave the house. She said she's afraid of reporters coming to her house or calling her on the phone.