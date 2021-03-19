Judge hit by train under investigation over claim of $5,000 payment for wedding

Ryan Fleckenstein, a Wheatfield resident who is a longtime friend of Nigro, said he recalls Nigro in the past discussing her wedding ceremony, and Gerace paying the judge to marry them.

“I remember her saying Peter gave the judge $5,000 to marry them without having the 24-hour wait. She said it was an illegal marriage. This was a while ago,” Fleckenstein said.

Limit on pay for weddings

Judges in New York State are prohibited by General Municipal Law from accepting more than $100 for performing a wedding ceremony, according to Tembeckjian, the administrator and counsel to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

“It is not a ‘crime’ because it is not in the Penal Law,” Tembeckjian told The News. “Any remedies would be civil. But because it is a statute, you can certainly say it is against the law – the General Municipal Law – for a judge or other public official to accept more than $100 to perform a wedding.”

But Tembeckjian added that the commission in 2015 "accepted the resignation of a judge in Yonkers who, among other things, was charging $200 per wedding.”

Tembeckjian's comments to The News were about the judiciary in general. He declined to comment on the situation involving Michalski.