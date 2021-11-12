Judge grants hearing on bid to vacate convictions in 1993 slaying of City of Tonawanda mother

Twenty-seven years after two men were convicted in the grisly murder of a City of Tonawanda mother, State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns granted the defendants' attorneys a hearing to listen to new evidence that they say would exonerate them.

"In this Court's view, the issues raised in the papers are not appropriate for a summary decision without a hearing," Burns wrote in his decision issued Friday. "All issues raised in the papers as well as those that may be explored at the hearing through additional testimony, will be considered by the court in making a final determination on the defendants' motions."

Brian Scott Lorenzo was convicted in the 1993 murder of Deborah Meindl and remains incarcerated at Auburn Correctional Facility. His co-defendant, James Pugh, is out on parole.

Burns set the hearing date for Dec. 13. He also asked the attorneys to provide potential witness listed by Nov. 17.

Lorenzo's attorney, Ilann Maazel – who has confirmed that Lorenzo's legal name is Lorenz, although he is listed as Lorenzo in court records – said new DNA evidence excludes both Lorenzo and Pugh from the crime scene.