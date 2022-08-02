 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge grants hearing for man who wants to withdraw guilty pleas to two murders

  Updated
  • 0
combo jones lee (copy) (copy)

Charles Jones, pleaded guilty in 2021 to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jacquetta L. Lee, 25. He also pleaded guilty to killing his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams, 52.

 Contributed photos
A Buffalo man who wants to withdraw guilty pleas to charges he murdered his girlfriend and his mother will get a hearing to determine if he will be allowed to pull back his admissions.

Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio on Tuesday granted a request by the Erie County District Attorney's Office for an evidentiary hearing in the case of Charles L. Jones, who last year pleaded guilty to a pair of 2019 slayings.

The judge also relieved Jones' attorneys – Robert Cutting and Emily Trott – from the case, as they likely will be called as witnesses at the proceeding, which has yet to be scheduled.

Jones, 27, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to two counts of second-degree murder for the July 2019 killing of his girlfriend, Jacquetta L. Lee, and the August 2019 killing of his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams.

Cutting and Trott in June of this year argued that their client should be allowed to withdraw his pleas because they had limited contact with him over the six months prior to his plea. That limited contact led to pleas that were not knowingly or intelligently made, they said.

The upcoming hearing will review the "facts and circumstances" of the plea and what led to it, DiTullio said from the bench.

DiTullio appointed Parker R. MacKay as Jones' attorney for that hearing and possibly beyond.

Jones' push to withdraw his pleas began in February when Jones' attorneys said he had a "change of heart."

Cutting told the judge in June that Jones entered the guilty pleas on June 30, 2021, against the advice of counsel.

Lee, 25, was found fatally stabbed in her Main Street apartment on July 18, 2019. Buffalo police went to Jones' mother's apartment on Aug. 16, 2019, with a warrant for his arrest. After a standoff, they found the body of Atwood Williams, 52, in a closet. She had been fatally stabbed.

When the case was last in court June 21, DiTullio said she would issue a decision Tuesday, but county prosecutors filed a motion July 8 asking for the hearing.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Related to this story

Body found at standoff scene identified as mother of suspect in July homicide

Body found at standoff scene identified as mother of suspect in July homicide

The body of a woman who died from “sharp object wounds” has been identified as Alethia Atwood Williams, the 52-year-old mother of Charles Jones, who has been charged in the July 18 fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Buffalo police officials said Monday. Williams’ remains were found inside a closet in her Jefferson Avenue apartment Friday, following a three-hour standoff

Woman whose body was found after standoff died of 'sharp object wounds'

Woman whose body was found after standoff died of 'sharp object wounds'

An autopsy on the body found following a standoff at a Jefferson Avenue apartment building Friday showed that the woman died as a result of “sharp object wounds,” said Buffalo Police Chief of Detectives Dennis J. Richards. Police are still trying to confirm the identity of the dead woman. They are treating her death as a homicide, Richards said.

Body found in home after standoff with man charged in ex-girlfriend's killing

Body found in home after standoff with man charged in ex-girlfriend's killing

A 24-year-old man involved in a three-hour standoff Friday morning with Buffalo police has been charged with killing a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in her Main Street apartment last month. Buffalo police also made a gruesome discovery after the standoff — a dead body was found in the home. The body was female, but police have not

