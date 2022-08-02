Judge grants hearing for man who wants to withdraw guilty pleas to two murders

A Buffalo man who wants to withdraw guilty pleas to charges he murdered his girlfriend and his mother will get a hearing to determine if he will be allowed to pull back his admissions.

Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio on Tuesday granted a request by the Erie County District Attorney's Office for an evidentiary hearing in the case of Charles L. Jones, who last year pleaded guilty to a pair of 2019 slayings.

The judge also relieved Jones' attorneys – Robert Cutting and Emily Trott – from the case, as they likely will be called as witnesses at the proceeding, which has yet to be scheduled.

Jones, 27, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to two counts of second-degree murder for the July 2019 killing of his girlfriend, Jacquetta L. Lee, and the August 2019 killing of his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams.

Cutting and Trott in June of this year argued that their client should be allowed to withdraw his pleas because they had limited contact with him over the six months prior to his plea. That limited contact led to pleas that were not knowingly or intelligently made, they said.

The upcoming hearing will review the "facts and circumstances" of the plea and what led to it, DiTullio said from the bench.

DiTullio appointed Parker R. MacKay as Jones' attorney for that hearing and possibly beyond.

Jones' push to withdraw his pleas began in February when Jones' attorneys said he had a "change of heart."

Cutting told the judge in June that Jones entered the guilty pleas on June 30, 2021, against the advice of counsel.

Lee, 25, was found fatally stabbed in her Main Street apartment on July 18, 2019. Buffalo police went to Jones' mother's apartment on Aug. 16, 2019, with a warrant for his arrest. After a standoff, they found the body of Atwood Williams, 52, in a closet. She had been fatally stabbed.

When the case was last in court June 21, DiTullio said she would issue a decision Tuesday, but county prosecutors filed a motion July 8 asking for the hearing.