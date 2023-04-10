When a jury in February convicted Dustin Post on six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt declared that he wanted Post to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

County Court Judge David Foley granted his request Monday when he imposed an aggregate state prison sentence of 125 years to life, running consecutively to the federal sentence Post is serving.

"It is the only good that comes from this case ... knowing that he will live with the consequences of his conduct to his very last breath," Schmidt said.

Schmidt acknowledged the work on this case by state police, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation Unit and staff of the county's Child Advocacy Program.

Post, 27, formerly of Fredonia and Silver Creek, was charged in connection with numerous sexual incidents involving children under the age of 12 between September 2015 and August 2019.

Post has been held in Chautauqua County Jail since he was sentenced in February 2022 to 50 years in prison on federal charges of production and possession of child pornography.