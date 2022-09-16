 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Judge grants attorneys for accused Rushdie attacker, but not their client, access to witness names

  • Updated
  • 0
hadi matar

Hadi Matar enters a Chautauqua County courtroom on Sept. 16.

 Aaron Besecker/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

A Chautauqua County judge on Friday ordered prosecutors to turn over information about witnesses to defense attorneys for the man charged with trying to kill Salman Rushdie last month at Chautauqua Institution.

Judge David W. Foley ordered District Attorney Jason L. Schmidt's office to provide Hadi Matar's defense team with names and contact information of witnesses whose identity they want to have shielded from Matar.

At least for now, the defense may not share the information with Matar, the judge ordered.

Foley scheduled a hearing for Wednesday afternoon on the prosecution's request to shield witness information from Matar until shortly before the trial.

The judge's decision was a small victory for Matar's defense and will allow them to "meaningfully participate" in the hearing, Public Defender Nathaniel L. Barone II said. Barone has argued against the issuance of any protective order in the case.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Prosecutors want to keep the information from Matar because of concerns for witness safety, Schmidt has said.

The judge has not yet ruled on the request from prosecutors to extend the deadline for turning over evidence to the defense.

Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., is accused of attacking Rushdie with a knife Aug. 12 near the start of an event at Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie suffered multiple stab wounds to the stomach and chest, as well as wounds to his eye, hand and thigh, authorities have said.

Matar has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second degree assault. He remains held without bail at the Chautauqua County Jail.

The late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini put a $3 million bounty on Rushdie's head after the publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

In an interview with the New York Post after his arrest, Matar praised Iran's ayatollah and said he was surprised Rushdie survived the attack.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Prosecutors review 'voluminous' evidence in Rushdie attack

Prosecutors review 'voluminous' evidence in Rushdie attack

The criminal case against the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors say they need more time to review it. The suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, appeared in a western New York courtroom Wednesday. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said the volume of material entitled him to additional time to comply with a requirement to turn over evidence to Matar's lawyer. The Observer of Dunkirk reports that both sides are due back in court next Tuesday. Matar, who's from New Jersey, is charged with severely injuring Rushdie. He has pleaded not guilty.

Salman Rushdie attacker 'surprised' the author survived

Salman Rushdie attacker 'surprised' the author survived

The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the author had survived. Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer’s planned appearance. Matar wouldn’t say whether he was following a 1989 edict issued by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that called for Rushdie's death after he published his novel “The Satanic Verses.” Rushdie suffered wounds to his neck, liver, eye and an arm in the attack.

Watch Now: Related Video

California Sues Amazon, Accuses It of Price Gouging Customers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News