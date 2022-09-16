Judge grants attorneys for accused Rushdie attacker, but not their client, access to witness names

A Chautauqua County judge on Friday ordered prosecutors to turn over information about witnesses to defense attorneys for the man charged with trying to kill Salman Rushdie last month at Chautauqua Institution.

Judge David W. Foley ordered District Attorney Jason L. Schmidt's office to provide Hadi Matar's defense team with names and contact information of witnesses whose identity they want to have shielded from Matar.

At least for now, the defense may not share the information with Matar, the judge ordered.

Foley scheduled a hearing for Wednesday afternoon on the prosecution's request to shield witness information from Matar until shortly before the trial.

The judge's decision was a small victory for Matar's defense and will allow them to "meaningfully participate" in the hearing, Public Defender Nathaniel L. Barone II said. Barone has argued against the issuance of any protective order in the case.

Prosecutors want to keep the information from Matar because of concerns for witness safety, Schmidt has said.

The judge has not yet ruled on the request from prosecutors to extend the deadline for turning over evidence to the defense.

Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., is accused of attacking Rushdie with a knife Aug. 12 near the start of an event at Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie suffered multiple stab wounds to the stomach and chest, as well as wounds to his eye, hand and thigh, authorities have said.

Matar has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second degree assault. He remains held without bail at the Chautauqua County Jail.

The late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini put a $3 million bounty on Rushdie's head after the publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

In an interview with the New York Post after his arrest, Matar praised Iran's ayatollah and said he was surprised Rushdie survived the attack.