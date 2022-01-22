Judge dismisses latest suit over Amanda Wienckowski's death citing statute of limitations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The lawsuit, filed by Wienckowski's mother, Leslie Brill Meserole, sought one of three outcomes – to have the judge order Wienckowski's death ruled a homicide; to have the cause deemed "undetermined"; or to have the Medical Examiner's Office reopen the death investigation and make a new determination.

Since the medical examiner's determination in 2009, there have been six reviews of the circumstances of Wienckowski's death that have either resulted in different conclusions or called into question the medical examiner's findings.

The most recent was a February 2021 report by a Georgia toxicologist who reviewed the case at the family's request. His report, which was filed with the lawsuit, concluded that the determination Wienckowski died of an accidental drug overdose was "highly unlikely and not supported by the body of scientific evidence."

Buffalo police and three Erie County district attorneys, including current District Attorney John Flynn, have reviewed the evidence in the case, but none filed charges.

Meserole has previously filed a number of suits in relation to the investigation of her daughter's death.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.