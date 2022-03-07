Judge dismisses charge against Myles Carter stemming from June 2020 protest

About 13 minutes of raw footage from the incident taken by WIVB-TV was played in court twice Monday, once each during the testimony of a trooper and a state police sergeant. Video taken from a police helicopter also was shown.

'Buffalo, you got problems,' says man tackled from behind by police Myles Carter was protesting Monday evening on Bailey Avenue when he was tackled from behind by police. He was being interviewed by WIVB at the time, and the incident was caught on camera. “My name is Myles Carter,” he said to the camera. His hands were in the air and commotion was audible around him. Carter was there to

The case was dismissed because prosecutors failed to prove some essential elements of the case, including that police issued a lawful order to disperse, LoTempio said following the dismissal.

The dismissal came just after prosecutors rested their case.

Carter was arrested about 9:45 p.m. June 1, 2020, not far from the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District station.

Orders by state police to disperse were broadcast by police over a public address system multiple times during the course of the hours-long protest, Trooper Michael O'Bryan and Sgt. Joseph Krywalski testified.

Under cross-examination by LoTempio, neither O'Bryan or Krywalski could say about how long it had been before Carter's arrest that police last delivered the message to the crowd. They also couldn't specify what the message said or whether Carter was present at the time to hear the order. LoTempio argued state police failed to follow their own protocol for dispersing crowds.

