Judge dismisses charge against Myles Carter stemming from June 2020 protest

A judge on Monday dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against a demonstrator levied in connection with a June 2020 protest on Bailey Avenue that came in the wake of the choking death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray dismissed the charge about two hours and 15 minutes into Myles L. Carter's bench trial.
Myles Carter held his hands up and started to explain to a news camera why he was protesting. Nine seconds later, police tackled him to the pavement.
Wray, acting on a motion made by defense attorney Frank LoTempio III following testimony from two state troopers, ruled that prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.
It was the second time a case against Carter for the same incident has ended in his favor.
Carter, 32, said prosecutors never offered any kind of plea deal to resolve the violation in the year and a eight months since the second case was filed.
"I didn't really understand what was going on, specifically because I kind of felt like I was being targeted," Carter said.
Disorderly conduct is a violation, a step below a misdemeanor in New York.
The Black Lives Matter demonstrations around that time in Buffalo and across the country stemmed from the killing of Floyd by police.
Police and prosecutors here accused Carter of failing to follow an order to disperse from the area and encouraged others not to leave. Troopers advanced, tackled and arrested Carter in the middle of Bailey, while he was being interviewed by a local television news photographer.
About 13 minutes of raw footage from the incident taken by WIVB-TV was played in court twice Monday, once each during the testimony of a trooper and a state police sergeant. Video taken from a police helicopter also was shown.
The case was dismissed because prosecutors failed to prove some essential elements of the case, including that police issued a lawful order to disperse, LoTempio said following the dismissal.
The dismissal came just after prosecutors rested their case.
Carter was arrested about 9:45 p.m. June 1, 2020, not far from the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District station.
Orders by state police to disperse were broadcast by police over a public address system multiple times during the course of the hours-long protest, Trooper Michael O'Bryan and Sgt. Joseph Krywalski testified.
Under cross-examination by LoTempio, neither O'Bryan or Krywalski could say about how long it had been before Carter's arrest that police last delivered the message to the crowd. They also couldn't specify what the message said or whether Carter was present at the time to hear the order. LoTempio argued state police failed to follow their own protocol for dispersing crowds.
Both said members of the crowd had, at points, thrown rocks and bottles at them. O'Bryan, who was part of the squad that arrested Carter, said he was hit several times. But neither O'Bryan or Krywalski could say how long it had been between those acts and when they were ordered to arrest Carter.
Hundreds of people had been in the crowd on Bailey, but many had left after police issued the dispersal order, fired pepper balls and deployed tear gas, Krywalski said.
On July 17, 2020, Erie County prosecutors dropped charges against Carter of obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor, as well as disorderly conduct. At the time, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the charges were dismissed because they "were unsupported by the information provided by law enforcement. Specifically, the conduct alleged in the complaints was not supported by defendant's actual described conduct."
Flynn said prosecutors would review the matter if state police filed charges. A week later, troopers did.
Protests that day had been largely peaceful, but the night eventually turned chaotic. Not long after Carter was arrested, a woman drove her SUV through the line of troopers and police in riot gear standing across Bailey. The trooper who was run over, Ronald L. Ensminger, suffered a shattered pelvis and broken leg.
The case against the driver, Deyanna Davis, is pending. Members of her family attended Carter's bench trial.