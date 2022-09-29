Judge dismisses all charges against New Era Cap CEO

A Buffalo City Court judge has dismissed all of the remaining charges against the CEO of New Era Cap Co. that stemmed from a confrontation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend outside a North Buffalo restaurant earlier this year.

Judge Andrew LoTempio's ruling came after Christopher H. Koch's defense team filed a motion asking him to dismiss the charges in the interests of justice, said Aaron Glazer, who represented Koch with fellow attorneys Paul J. Cambria Jr. and Justin Ginter.

Koch initially was charged with felony reckless endangerment after authorities said he drove his SUV at his girlfriend's ex on May 7 outside Oliver's Restaurant on Delaware Avenue.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, at a news conference following Koch's arraignment on May 9, said the confrontation began when the ex-boyfriend pulled up and abruptly parked his pickup on Delaware by the restaurant.

Koch, who had dined there with the man's ex-girlfriend, was steering his Cadillac SUV away from the establishment when the man got out of his truck, headed to Koch’s SUV and tried to get Koch to fight him, authorities said. Koch deliberately drove toward the ex-boyfriend, Daniel Parisi, who lunged out of the way but injured his hand in the incident, officials said.

In June, the District Attorney's Office dropped the felony charge and instead filed two misdemeanor charges against Koch: second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The new reckless endangerment charge alleged Koch acted with recklessness, not depraved indifference, and that his actions caused a substantial risk of serious physical injury, not a grave risk of death, Assistant District Attorney Christine Murray of the DA's Vehicular Crimes Unit told the judge at the time.

The criminal mischief charge alleged Koch caused $7,232 damage to the front, passenger side of Parisi's Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Koch has denied wrongdoing and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Koch's defense team provided new evidence to LoTempio, generated as part of their investigation into what led up to the incident, including surveillance video that "showed clearly the complainant was the aggressor," Glazer told The Buffalo News.

“The truth regarding what took place on 5/7/22 was unknown to the various law enforcement agencies when the charges were filed," Glazer said in a statement. "Since that evening we have worked diligently to ensure that the truth would come to light. After being presented with incontrovertible evidence of the true facts of the incident, the court determined that dismissal of this matter in its entirety was appropriate. We are pleased with the result and Mr. Koch is looking forward to putting the matter behind him.”

Speaking on behalf of Koch, Glazer wrote, "out of respect for his girlfriend and her children Mr. Koch does not wish to comment further on the complainant or his behavior.”

Later Thursday, the district attorney's office released this statement: “Today, our office received a written decision from Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, which granted defense counsel’s motion to dismiss the charges against Christopher Koch in the interest of justice. While our office did oppose the motion, we cannot comment further as the case is now sealed by operation of law.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.