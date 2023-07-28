A state judge has dismissed two lawsuits filed by Niagara Falls residents who believe Love Canal chemicals harmed them and their children even after government assurances the infamous toxic waste landfill had been successfully cleaned up.

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita III said neither of the lawsuits included an affidavit from a physician, chemist or scientist or a reliable report supporting the theory that the Love Canal toxins escaped, migrated or were released and caused injuries.

"Instead, all that is offered to support the plaintiffs’ theories is the promise of proof of these claims somewhere down the road," Sedita said during oral arguments Tuesday, describing the allegations as "vague."

Sedita also cited – and based his ruling upon – a 2020 federal court ruling that dismissed a similar lawsuit, which the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld.

While not bound by the earlier federal court decision, Sedita said he found it "directly on point and well-reasoned and is thus highly persuasive."

"This court ... is not about to engage in intellectual gymnastics in the pursuit of reaching what might be its own subjective notion of equity," Sedita said.

Sedita's ruling dealt specifically with two lawsuits that he said are “bellwether” cases for 19 lawsuits filed between 2012 and 2017 involving hundreds of past and present residents.

The lawsuits were filed against Occidental Chemical Corp. – whose corporate predecessor, Hooker Chemical Co., created the Love Canal landfill more than 80 years ago – and against the City of Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls Water Board and assorted contractors who worked on cleanup and maintenance projects.

The lawsuits sought damages for personal injuries and property damage the plaintiffs say were caused by the defendants’ failure to properly remediate the toxic contamination at the Love Canal site and in the sewers in the Love Canal corridor. The suits also include claims related to the alleged release of buried Love Canal-era toxins in January 2011 during a sewer excavation/renovation project, often referred to as the Colvin Boulevard trench, that was outside but near the Love Canal remediation area.

From 1941 to 1953, Hooker dumped more than 21,000 tons of toxic waste on the Love Canal site, some of it loose and some of it in metal drums buried just beneath the surface, according to the lawsuits.

Sedita noted one of the two cases he ruled on had 675 court filings.

"One is hard-pressed to imagine what more can be said than already has been said, often repeatedly," Sedita said.

Occidental Chemical's lawyers asked the judge to deny the claims because, among other reasons, they said the lawsuits sought damages on the theory that the company should have undertaken remedial actions different from those directed and approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The plaintiffs want to hold the company and other defendants liable for monetary damages for "complying with an EPA-ordered remedy which (they) have no power to alter without prior EPA approval,” according to a court filing from attorneys Kevin M. Hogan and Joshua Glasgow, two Phillips Lytle attorneys on Occidental Chemical's defense team.

The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), commonly known as Superfund, was enacted by Congress in 1980 to authorize short- and long-term remedial responses to reduce the dangers of hazardous substances.

A filing for the plaintiffs said they are not challenging the CERCLA remedy but instead are challenging how the defendants executed the plan.

The Love Canal cases have bounced between federal and state courts over the years, with Occidental and the other defendants trying to have the cases decided in federal court and the plaintiffs pushing for the state court to handle the claims.

The 19 lawsuits include claims from more than 700 plaintiffs in total, according to a filing from the plaintiffs.

The original Love Canal case was filed in federal court in 1979 by the EPA against Hooker and other defendants under several federal statutes. Remediation of the landfill was begun by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 1978.

The remediation consisted primarily of a 40-acre, high-density polyethylene cap covered by 18 inches of clean soil and seeded for grass, along with a deep drain tile perimeter trench for leachate collection, a leachate pump and treatment system among other measures.

These remedial efforts were made in stages over many years in accordance with consent decrees and orders approved in federal court, Sedita said.

The state declared certain areas acceptable for residential use, with other areas suitable only for commercial or light industrial uses. Largely as a result of the efforts of the Love Canal Area Revitalization Agency (LCARA), more than 260 formerly abandoned homes in the area have been rehabilitated and sold to new residents, repopulating the neighborhood under the name Black Creek Village.