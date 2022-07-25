Judge detains Washington State man accused of making violent threats against a Tops in Buffalo

A federal judge Monday ordered the detention of a 37-year-old Washington State man accused of making violent threats over the phone against a Tops market on Elmwood Avenue two months after 10 Black people were massacred in a racist attack at a different Tops in Buffalo.

Washington man accused of making racist violent threats to a Tops Markets in Buffalo Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Wash., allegedly called the Tops on Elmwood and identified himself as "Peter," according to the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian A. Tsuchida called the allegations against Joey David George "spectacularly concerning" during a detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Seattle. According to a federal criminal complaint, on July 19 and 20, the Lynnwood, Wash., man allegedly telephoned the store and threatened to shoot its Black patrons. In a second call to the store, George, who identified himself as "Peter," allegedly went on a rant about a “race war.” The call was traced by law enforcement, and George was identified as the caller.

"These are always challenging situations, but I am sadly not going to release you," Tsuchida said during the hearing.

He allowed reporters from around the country to access to the hearing via teleconferencing Monday, but Tsuchida warned them against recording or airing the proceedings.

The prosecution and George's defense lawyers each raised legal arguments over whether or not George's alleged actions constituted a crime of violence because of the threat to injure or cause harm to people in locations across the country.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I'm going to side with the view that this is a crime of violence," Tsuchida said.

The prosecutor said that George's threats of violence stretched back to September 2021 and escalated in frequency and concern as he targeted stores and restaurants in Houston, Georgia, two locations in California, Washington, Buffalo, Connecticut and Maryland.

"This was a campaign to instill fear, terror and to tell people of different races they do not belong," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Woods.

"This was not some sort of harmless joke," Thomas added. "This was an effort to make people feel unsafe."

George's defense argued that he had no criminal history and was an essential caretaker for his mother, who it was acknowledged was present during the hearing. George's defense said he received income to take care of his mother, that they depended on each other and that "the family lives on the margins of society."

Prior to Tsuchida deciding that George should be held in custody, the prosecution expressed concern about the prospect of two family members with alleged criminal records residing in his household while George was there. A lawyer for George said the two were not living in the residence long term and that they agreed to find other lodging if the judge were to release George while he awaited trial.

George was charged with two counts of making interstate threats to injure another person. If convicted of the interstate threat charges, he could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.