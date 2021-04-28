Judge denies preliminary injunction in schools case, schedules hearing

Colaiacovo called the parents' petitions moving, and said they demonstrate the physical and psychological harm caused by hybrid and remote learning.

"While respondents seek to dismiss the connection, no other logical conclusion can be reached when students, who otherwise have no reported academic, social or behavior issues, now are listless, cannot get out of bed, have been diagnosed with depression, have attempted self-harm, and act aggressively towards others. The issues raised by parents in these affidavits cannot be ignored and they certainly show the irreparable harm they will face if Williamsville and Orchard Park continue to reply on the Hybrid/Remote Learning models," he wrote.

The parents needed to show the likelihood of success on the merits, irreparable injury if the injunction were not granted, and a balancing of equities in favor of granting the injunction, the judge's decision said. But they sought to compel relief, not just to preserve the status quo to prevent irreparable damage, the judge decided. And he could not decide the merits without conducting a hearing.

"This court acknowledges that at the very beginning of the pandemic, certain restrictions were necessary in light of the fog of uncertainty posed by the coronavirus. However, much has changed in the last 14 months and more is known about the virus," the decision said.

