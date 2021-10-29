Judge denies Belter youthful offender status in Lewiston 'party house' case

The girl said she remembered focusing on a potted plant in Belter's bedroom as he raped her on Aug. 2, 2018. She cried during the attack and Belter told her to stop being such a baby and that if she stopped resisting, it wouldn't hurt as much.

"That 16-year-old girl trusted a bit too much that justice would have been served," she said. "She worried that if she spoke up louder, she would get hurt even worse and hurt other people along the way. She had just assumed that all rapists go to jail."

The victim urged Murphy "to not let this rapist walk away from two years' probation with a clean slate."

Heffler testified that he thought Belter had a good long-term prospect of rehabilitation, but it might take another eight to 10 years of counseling.

The psychologist testified that Belter "grew up in an environment where there weren't consequence for behaviors that probably should have been consequences."

Heffler said he prescribed Belter medication to reduce his sex drive and testified that Belter, in the judge's words, "had a lot of negative emotions and anger about his childhood and how his home was run."