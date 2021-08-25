Judge delays sentencing in 'party house' rape case, bans publication of defendant's name

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III will decide Sept. 20 whether a convicted rapist violated the terms of his interim probation by repeatedly viewing online pornography.

But the judge decided Wednesday that the public should not be able to read or hear his name from local media outlets.

30 new charges filed in Lewiston 'party house' case The prosecutor in the Lewiston “party house” case filed 22 new charges Tuesday against the mother of admitted teenage rapist Christopher J. Belter Jr. and eight new charges against his stepfather. Half of the charges are endangering the welfare of a child and half are unlawfully dealing with a child, accusing Tricia Vacanti and Gary E. Sullo of supplying

During a hearing that was open to the public, Murphy ordered reporters from The Buffalo News and WKBW Channel 7 not to use the name of the defendant who is at the center of a crime that came to be known as the "Lewiston party house" case – even though his name has been used repeatedly by media organizations since his arrest and can be found in online searches.

The defendant, now 20, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to third-degree rape, attempted first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He was eligible for youthful offender status because he was 16 or 17 at the time of the crimes, which occurred in his home in 2017 and 2018 after parties attended by teenage girls at which alcohol and marijuana were allegedly consumed.

Instead of sentencing him, now-retired County Judge Sara Sheldon placed the defendant on interim probation for two years.

+2 Teen sentenced to interim probation for rape and sexual abuse in Lewiston 'party house' Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon says getting through that time to earn youthful offender status without breaking rules is rare. If he fails, risks up to 8 years in