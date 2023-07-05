A federal judge postponed Thursday's scheduled sentencing of Frank Parlato Jr. to July 20.

U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara said Wednesday that he wanted more time to review the "voluminous sentencing submissions, a couple which were filed within the last several days."

Parlato pleaded guilty last summer to a felony count of failing to file a tax form, admitting he accepted cash payments totaling $19,970 from a food vendor at the One Niagara tourist center in Niagara Falls but failed to notify the IRS, which must be alerted to receipts of cash in amounts greater than $10,000.

Prosecutors asked for a two-year prison sentence.

In a court filing Friday, Parlato objected to the government's sentencing memorandum, calling it an "unsubstantiated portrayal of me" that "runs the gamut from the patently false to the absurd.”

On Monday, Parlato submitted a letter to Arcara apologizing for his offense.

"In the end, much of what happened came from my late IRS filings," Parlato wrote. "I wish I could change that. I understand that saying I am sorry is never enough. But I am."